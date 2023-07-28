Senegal opposition leader Sonko detained over snatched phone

DAKAR, July 28 (Reuters) - Senegal opposition politician Ousmane Sonko, whose jail sentencing in June sparked violent protests, was detained on Friday following a scuffle with security forces stationed outside his home, his lawyers and the state prosecutor said.

Sonko, 49, said in a post on Friday on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that soldiers had filmed him with their phones on his way back from mosque prayers, prompting him to snatch one of the devices and ask them to delete the footage.

The Friday arrest is not linked to the two-year prison sentence Sonko was handed on June 1 for immoral behaviour towards individuals younger than 21.

The sentence cast doubts on his ability to run for president in elections next year. He denies wrongdoing and has yet to be taken to jail.

The case has triggered some of the worst unrest in Senegal's history, as hundreds of supporters have taken to the streets and clashed with security forces on several occasions since he was first detained in 2021.

Sonko boycotted court proceedings and has mainly stayed in his home in Dakar since the verdict, saying security forces stationed outside were preventing him from leaving.

The government said Sonko's outings were restricted because he was causing public disorder.

In his post on X after Friday's incident, Sonko added: "They seem to be trying to kick down the door" and called on his supporters to prepare for resistance.

Two of Sonko's lawyers later said their client was being questioned in police custody.

"They can either order his pre-trial detention or place him under judicial supervision," said Juan Branco, one of his lawyers.

The state prosecutor's office said Sonko had violently stolen the phone of a female officer whose vehicle had broken down in front of his home, and then used a "subversive message" to rally supporters.

"As a result, I have instructed police headquarters in Dakar to open investigations without delay for various types of offences and crimes," it said in a statement.

Small groups of protests broke out in some neighbourhoods in the capital, with some protesters blocking a thoroughfare, following the news of Sonko's arrest.

Reporting by Sofia Christensen, Ngouda Dione and Diadie Ba Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Sandra Maler

