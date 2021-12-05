Senegal records first Omicron case in tourist who attended demonstration

People wait to receive a dose of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Philippe Senghor Hospital in Dakar, amid a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Senegal July 28, 2021. Picture taken July 28, 2021.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

DAKAR, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Senegal has recorded its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a tourist who attended a demonstration in the capital Dakar last month with about 300 people of varying nationalities, testing lab IRESSEF said on Sunday.

The 58-year-old man was visiting from another West African country and tested positive when leaving Senegal on Friday. He is under quarantine and has no symptoms, the lab said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by David Clarke

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.