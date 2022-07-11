Seven people killed in explosion in northern Togo

LOME, July 11 (Reuters) - Seven people were killed and two injured in an explosion in northern Togo on Saturday night, the army said in a statement late on Sunday.

The victims were all between the ages of 14 and 18, said a medical source at the regional hospital in Dapaong, who asked not to be named.

The explosion occurred in the village of Margba, in the northern Savanes region where Togo declared a state of emergency last month due to rising insecurity.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

In May, eight soldiers were killed in the same region in what was thought to be the first deadly spillover of Islamist violence from neighbouring Burkina Faso, where groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State wage frequent attacks. read more

Local media reported that the young people were returning home at night from celebrations of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha when they were killed.

The army did not say whether militant activity was suspected.

"An investigation has been opened to clarify the circumstances of this explosion and identify the perpetrators," said the statement by army chief Dadja Maganawe.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alice Lawson; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.