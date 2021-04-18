Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

AfricaNearly 100 people injured after train derails in Egypt

Reuters
1 minute read

Ninety-seven people were injured on Sunday when some train carriages derailed in Egypt's Qalioubia province north of Cairo, the health ministry said in a statement.

More than 50 ambulances rushed to the site and moved the injured to three hospitals in the province, it said.

Some local media reports said some people had been killed in the accident.

At least 20 people were killed and nearly 200 were injured in March when two trains collided near Tahta, about 440 km (275 miles) south of Cairo.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · 9:20 AM UTCU.S. embassy to withdraw staff as Chad rebels advance

The United States has ordered its non-essential staff in Chad to leave the African country as rebel fighters approached the capital on Sunday after early election results showed President Idriss Deby on course to extend his three-decade rule.

AfricaSomali government troops face off with forces loyal to sacked police boss
AfricaEritrea admits presence in Ethiopia's Tigray, tells U.N. withdrawing
AfricaSexual violence being used as weapon of war in Ethiopia's Tigray, U.N. says
AfricaBotswana replaces finance minister with immediate effect - statement

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has appointed trade minister Peggy Serame to the position of finance minister, replacing Thapelo Matsheka, the president's office said late on Friday.