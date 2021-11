FREETOWN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The state-run central morgue in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown has received 91 bodies as a result of a fuel tanker explosion that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, its manager Sinneh Kamara told Reuters.

Reporting by Umaru Fofana Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Gareth Jones

