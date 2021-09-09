Skip to main content

Africa

Sinovac to trial COVID-19 vaccine in South African children in global study

1 minute read

China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines produced by VACSERA Co. are seen in Cairo, Egypt July 8, 2021. Picture taken July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Shokry Hussien

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China's Sinovac Biotech (SVA.O) will trial its COVID-19 vaccine in children and adolescents in South Africa as part of a global Phase III study, Sinovac and local partner Numolux Group said on Thursday.

The study will evaluate the efficacy, immunogenicity and safety of the CoronaVac vaccine on children and adolescents aged 6 months to 17 years, the firms said in a statement.

The global trial will enroll 14,000 participants across Chile, the Philippines, Malaysia, Kenya including 2,000 in South Africa, they said.

The trial has been approved by South African drugs regulator SAHPRA, and the first child will be vaccinated at the MeCRU Clinical Research Unit based at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University on Friday.

"The primary objective of the study is to evaluate the efficacy of two doses of CoronaVac against confirmed symptomatic COVID-19 cases in children and adolescents ...efficacy will also be evaluated against hospitalisation and severe COVID-19," Sinovac and Numolux said.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 12:52 AM UTC

South Africa puts off municipal election for 4 days after court bars long COVID delay

South Africa set a Nov. 1 date on Tuesday for municipal elections, after a court last week rejected a request to delay them until early next year to allow more time for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Africa
West African regional bloc suspends Guinea after coup
Africa
Tigray forces killed 120 civilians in village in Amhara - Ethiopia officials
Africa
Liberals win most seats in Morocco's parliamentary election, routing Islamists
Africa
Chad hopes for 'favourable opinion' from Glencore on debt restructuring