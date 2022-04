Six people killed by blast at restaurant in Somalia's capital -ambulance official

MOGADISHU, April 22 (Reuters) - Six people were killed on Friday by a blast at a seaside restaurant in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, an ambulance service official told Reuters.

"So far we have carried six dead civilians and seven others injured," Abdikadir Abdirahman, director of Aamin Ambulance Service said.

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Chris Reese

