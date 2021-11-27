Six Sudanese soldiers killed in Ethiopian attack, Sudan military says

KHARTOUM, Nov 27 (REUTERS) - Six Sudanese soldiers were killed on Saturday in an attack by Ethiopian forces on a Sudanese army post near the border between the countries, Sudanese military sources told Reuters.

Sudan's army said in an earlier statement on Facebook that "groups of the Ethiopian army and militias attacked its forces in Al-Fashaga Al-sughra, which resulted in deaths ... our forces valiantly repelled the attack and inflicted heavy losses in lives and equipment on the attackers."

The army statement did not provide any details about the death toll.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Moataz Abdelrahiem Editing by Paul Simao

