Soldiers blockade Niger's presidential palace - security sources

NIAMEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Some soldiers from Niger's presidential guard have blockaded the presidential palace in the capital Niamey, several security sources said on Wednesday.

A Reuters reporter saw military vehicles blocking the entrance to the presidential palace.

Access to ministries next to the palace had also been blocked, the security sources said.

An official in the presidency said staff inside the palace did not have access to their offices. It was not immediately clear whether President Mohamed Bazoum was inside.

Reporting by Moussa Aksar, Boureima Balima and Abdel-Kader Mazou Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Alexander Winning

