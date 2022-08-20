Somali forces end siege at Mogadishu hotel - AFP tweet

A Somali security officer walks past a section of Hotel Hayat, the scene of an al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group militant attack in Mogadishu, Somalia August 20, 2022. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Somali forces have ended the siege at a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, the AFP news agency said in a tweet on Saturday, citing a security commander.

"The gunmen are dead," the commander told AFP, adding that a press briefing would be held Sunday morning.

At least 12 people were killed when al Qaeda-linked militants attacked the hotel.

The attackers struck the Hayat Hotel on Friday evening with two car bombs, before entering the facility while firing their guns and seizing control. read more

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.