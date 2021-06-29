Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Africa

Somalia to hold indirect election on Oct. 10, PM says

Somalia's Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble attends the Somali election negotiation in Mogadishu, Somalia May 27, 2021 REUTERS/Feisal Omar

MOGADISHU, June 29 (Reuters) - Somalia will indirectly pick a new president on Oct. 10, the prime minister said on Tuesday, potentially easing a political crisis brought on by a delay in holding the election.

After a series of meetings between the main parties, clan elders will now pick lawmakers in September, who will then vote for a president on the new date, Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble was quoted as saying by the state news agency (SONNA).

Under the indirect election system, clan elders were meant to have selected lawmakers in December and the new lawmakers were due to elect a new president on Feb. 8.

Both procedures failed to take place amid disputes over issues that included the composition of an election commission supervising the voting.

The disagreements caused concern that clans could turn on each other and that the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab Islamist insurgency could exploit a security vacuum.

The elders will vote over several days while the lawmakers meet in one venue in the capital Mogadishu to pick the president.

