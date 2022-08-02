Somalia names former al Shabaab spokesperson as minister

Sheikh Muktar Robow Abuu Mansuur, a senior official of the Al-Shabaab group, walks along the frontline, north of Mogadishu, June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

MOGADISHU, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Somalia's prime minister has named former al Shabaab group co-founder and spokesperson Muktar Robow as a minister in the country's new cabinet, a move that could either help strengthen the fight against the insurgency or provoke clan clashes.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said in televised remarks that Robow, who once had a $5 million U.S. bounty on his head before he split from al Shabaab in 2013, would serve as the minister in charge of religion.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Estelle Shirbon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.