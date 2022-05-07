1 minute read
Somalia seeks three-month extension of its IMF lending programme
NAIROBI, May 7 (Reuters) - Somalia's government has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to extend the expiry of its lending program by three months to Aug. 17, the head of the IMF's country mission told Reuters.
"The extension is expected to provide the time needed to confirm policy understandings with the new government after presidential elections are completed," Laura Jaramillo said.
Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by William Mallard
