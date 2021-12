Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed addresses delegates at the Somali election negotiation in Mogadishu, Somalia May 27, 2021 REUTERS/Feisal Omar/File Photo

MOGADISHU, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said on Monday he had suspended Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble until corruption investigations against the PM are completed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar; writing by George Obulutsa; editing by James Macharia Chege

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.