Somalia's prime minister accuses president of 'coup attempt' in escalating dispute

Somalia's Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble attends the Somali election negotiation in Mogadishu, Somalia May 27, 2021 REUTERS/Feisal Omar/File Photo

MOGADISHU, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Somalia's prime minister accused President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on Monday of staging a coup attempt as a simmering political dispute between both leaders of the Horn of Africa country escalated.

"I want to share with Somalis that the steps taken by former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo were an open coup attempt against the government and the national constitution," Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble said in a statement posted on the Facebook page of Somalia state news agency SONNA.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by David Clarke

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.