Somalia's security forces responding to 'terrorist incident' at military camp in capital - state media
MOGADISHU, March 23 (Reuters) - Somalia's security forces are attending to a "terrorist incident" the gates of a military camp in the capital Mogadishu, state-run television said.
"Security forces are attending a terrorist incident at one of main gates of Mogadishu’s Halane compound and Police will give details shortly, officials confirmed to State media," Somali National Television said on its Twitter account.
