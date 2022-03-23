Somalia's security forces responding to 'terrorist incident' at military camp in capital - state media

MOGADISHU, March 23 (Reuters) - Somalia's security forces are attending to a "terrorist incident" the gates of a military camp in the capital Mogadishu, state-run television said.

"Security forces are attending a terrorist incident at one of main gates of Mogadishu’s Halane compound and Police will give details shortly, officials confirmed to State media," Somali National Television said on its Twitter account.

Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Toby Chopra

