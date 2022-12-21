South Africa 2022 wheat harvest forecast 1.6% lower than last year















Dec 21 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to harvest 1.6% less wheat in the 2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday.

The CEC's fifth winter wheat crop forecast estimates the 2022 wheat harvest at 2.249 million tonnes, down from the 2.285 million tonnes harvested last year.

