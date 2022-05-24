South Africa, Germany discuss need for peaceful Ukraine war resolution - Ramaphosa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is welcomed by South Africaan President, Cyril Ramaphosa during his state visit to the government Union building in Pretoria, South Africa May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG, May 24 (Reuters) - South Africa and Germany discussed the need for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine war in talks on Tuesday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

"We also discussed the conflict in Ukraine and the need for the international community to encourage dialogue and negotiation towards a ceasefire and a peaceful negotiation or resolution," Ramaphosa told a news conference after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by James Macharia Chege

