Africa

South Africa lifts some coronavirus restrictions as third wave peak passes

Healthcare workers assist patients being treated at a makeshift hospital run by charity organisation The Gift of the Givers, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/ Sumaya Hisham

JOHANNESBURG, July 25 (Reuters) - South Africa on Sunday lifted restrictions on the sale of alcohol on weekdays, movement of people between provinces and relaxed time of a night curfew to 10 p.m to 4 a.m., as daily coronavirus infections shows signs of decline.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the peak of third wave had passed, even as some provinces still show a rise in cases. The government would also open coronavirus vaccinations to people in the 18-34 age group from Sept. 1, he said.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Alex Richardson

