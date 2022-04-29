South Africa may be entering fifth COVID wave - health minister

A healthcare worker administers the Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to a man, amidst the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron, in Johannesburg, South Africa, December 9, 2021. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, April 29 (Reuters) - South Africa may be entering a fifth COVID-19 infection wave after a sustained rise in infections over the past 14 days, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday.

Phaahla told a news conference that the provinces of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape were driving the uptick in cases. He said at this stage health authorities had not been alerted to any new variant, other than changes to Omicron.

Reporting by Alexander Winning and Wendell Roelf; editing by John Stonestreet

