AfricaSouth Africa not considering terminating J&J contract, minister says

A healthcare worker receives the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination at Khayelitsha Hospital near Cape Town, South Africa, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South Africa is not considering terminating its contract with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) (JNJ.N) for 31 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday, a day after it suspended its rollout.

The suspension followed U.S. federal health agencies recommending pausing use of the J&J shot because of rare cases of blood clots. The pause in the United States is expected to be a matter of days. read more

