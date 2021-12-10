South Africa to offer Pfizer and J&J vaccine booster doses

A healthcare worker administers the Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to a man, amidst the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron, in Johannesburg, South Africa, December 9, 2021. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - South Africa is preparing to offer people booster doses of the Pfizer (PFE.N) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccines, a senior health official said on Friday.

The health department's Nicholas Crisp said that Pfizer booster doses would be offered six months from a second dose and that Johnson & Johnson boosters, initially only available for health workers, would soon be available to others.

Reporting by Alexander Winning and Wendell Roelf Editing by David Goodman

