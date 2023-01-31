South Africa posts 5.43 bln rand trade surplus in December















JOHANNESBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South Africa recorded a trade surplus of 5.43 billion rand ($311.39 million) in December, down from a revised surplus of 7.30 billion rand in November, revenue service figures showed on Tuesday.

Exports fell 5.1% month on month to 163.27 billion rand in December, while imports were down 4.2% at 157.83 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said.

($1 = 17.4379 rand)

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.