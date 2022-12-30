South Africa posts trade surplus in November















JOHANNESBURG, Dec 28 (Reuters) - South Africa recorded a trade surplus of 7.98 billion rand ($471 million) in November, up from a revised deficit of 5.31 billion rand in October, data from the revenue service showed on Friday.

The trade surplus represents exports of 172.67 billion rand and imports of 164.69 billion rand in November, the South African Revenue Service said.

($1 = 16.9384 rand)

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by James Macharia Chege











