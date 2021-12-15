Africa
South Africa reports record daily COVID-19 infections
1 minute read
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South Africa reported a record number of daily COVID-19 infections on Wednesday in a fourth infection wave believed to be caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported 26,976 new infections, surpassing a peak of 26,485 new cases in early July during a third wave driven by the Delta variant.
Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by William Maclean
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.