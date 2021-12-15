South Africa reports record daily COVID-19 infections

Empty recliners are seen at the popular Camps Bay Beach as numbers of international tourists decline following recent coronavirus disease (COVID-19) travel restrictions, in Cape Town, South Africa, December 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South Africa reported a record number of daily COVID-19 infections on Wednesday in a fourth infection wave believed to be caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported 26,976 new infections, surpassing a peak of 26,485 new cases in early July during a third wave driven by the Delta variant.

Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by William Maclean

