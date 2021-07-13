Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Africa

South Africa says vaccine rollout, essential healthcare disrupted by unrest

People queue to receive coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Marius Bosch

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's health department said on Tuesday that violent protests had disrupted the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and essential healthcare services like the collection of chronic medication by tuberculosis, HIV and diabetes patients.

The department said in a statement that it was temporarily closing some vaccination sites, adding that anyone with a inoculation scheduled in an area affected by ongoing unrest was advised to defer their vaccination.

Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Promit Mukherjee

