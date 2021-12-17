South Africa seeing slight increase in COVID-19 deaths but off low base

A health worker talks to people as they wait to register next to the Transvaco coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine train, after South Africa's rail company Transnet turned the train into a COVID-19 vaccination center on rails to help the government speed up its vaccine rollout in the country's remote communities, at the Springs train station on the East Rand, South Africa, August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - South Africa is seeing a slight increase in COVID-19 deaths in an ongoing fourth infection wave but off a low base, a senior disease expert said on Friday.

"Also starting to see a slight increase in deaths nationally, but once again this level is very much lower even than the baseline period we were seeing between the second and third waves," Michelle Groome from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases told a news conference.

