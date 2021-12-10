South Africa sees positive signs in hospital data amid Omicron wave

Healthcare workers assist patients being treated at a makeshift hospital run by charity organisation The Gift of the Givers, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. Picture taken July 11, 2021. REUTERS/ Sumaya Hisham

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday that there were positive signs from early hospitalisation data showing that the Omicron coronavirus variant appeared to be causing mainly mild infections.

Phaahla added that Omicron had quickly displaced the Delta variant in the most populated Gauteng province and that current vaccines had shown to be effective in a current fourth wave of COVID-19 infections.s

