South Africa sees positive signs in hospital data amid Omicron wave
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday that there were positive signs from early hospitalisation data showing that the Omicron coronavirus variant appeared to be causing mainly mild infections.
Phaahla added that Omicron had quickly displaced the Delta variant in the most populated Gauteng province and that current vaccines had shown to be effective in a current fourth wave of COVID-19 infections.s
