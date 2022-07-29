South Africa trade surplus narrows to 24.23 bln rand in June

July 29 (Reuters) - South Africa recorded a trade surplus of 24.23 billion rand ($1.47 billion) in June, down from a revised surplus of 30.85 billion rand in May, data from the revenue service showed on Friday.

Exports rose 1.6% month on month to 184.61 billion rand, while imports were up 6.3% at 160.38 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said.

($1 = 16.5068 rand)

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk; Editing by Alexander Winning

