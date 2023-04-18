South African business confidence falls further in March - SACCI

Workers inspect cars newly manufactured from a nearby plant, East London
Workers inspect cars newly manufactured from a nearby plant before being loaded on a cargo ship at a port, in East London, in the Eastern Cape province, South Africa, March 19, 2023. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG, April 18 (Reuters) - South African business confidence fell further in March, with power blackouts, rising interest rates and lower share prices on the Johannesburg bourse among factors weighing on sentiment, data showed on Tuesday.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) business confidence index dropped to 111.3 in March from 111.9 in February.

SACCI said in a statement that the lagged and knock-on effects of electricity constraints on the economy and business confidence were of major concern.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo

