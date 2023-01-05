South African businesses expand at slower pace in December -PMI















JOHANNESBURG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Activity in South Africa's private sector expanded in December but at a slower pace than in November as high prices and power cuts continued to depress client demand, a survey showed on Thursday.

S&P Global's South Africa purchasing managers' index (PMI) contracted to 50.2 in December from 50.6 in November, remaining just above the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.

The positive reading reflected a slight upturn in employment, while output, new orders and inventories declined.

"The latest findings suggest that GDP figures are likely to disappoint in the fourth quarter following a more robust expansion in Q3," David Owen, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

However, South African firms remain hopeful of an improvement in business activity in the coming year as reduced inflationary pressures should help to ease the burden on customers, S&P said.

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; editing by John Stonestreet











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.