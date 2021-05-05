Skip to main content

AfricaSouth African factory activity expands at faster pace in April -PMI

People work at ''The Faktory", a fashion design and clothing manufacturing company in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South African private sector activity expanded at its strongest rate in nine years in April, as buoyant customer demand pushed new orders higher and business confidence and employment rose, a survey showed on Wednesday.

IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 53.7 in April from 50.3 in March, staying above the 50 level that indicates an expansion.

The April headline PMI reading was the highest since March 2012.

IHS Markit said firms indicated that demand had improved strongly at the start of the second quarter, as markets recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"April PMI data signified a sharp acceleration in the economic recovery from COVID-19 across South Africa. New business volumes grew at the strongest rate for over nine years, driven by rising business confidence, increased movement and improving export demand," said IHS Markit economist David Owen.

"In response, firms expanded their output capacity and began to raise staffing levels."

The pandemic disrupted economic activity last year, but the easing of lockdown restrictions meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus has seen activity recover somewhat this year.

