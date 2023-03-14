South African manufacturing output down 3.7% y/y in January















JOHANNESBURG, March 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's manufacturing output fell 3.7% year on year in January after falling by a revised 4.5% in December, statistics agency data showed on Tuesday.

Factory production rose 1.1% month on month in January.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 5.1% drop in annual terms and a 0.3% month-on-month decline.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia Chege











