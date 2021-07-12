South African military to deploy soldiers to help quell unrest

Stick-wielding protesters march through the streets as violence following the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma spread to the country's main economic hub in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

JOHANNESBURG, July 12 (Reuters) - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said on Monday it would deploy soldiers in the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces to help law enforcement agencies, after violent protesting and looting linked to the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma.

The SANDF said in a statement that the duration of the deployment and number of soldiers would depend on the situation on the ground.

Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Tanisha Heiberg

