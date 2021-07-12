Africa
South African military to deploy soldiers to help quell unrest
JOHANNESBURG, July 12 (Reuters) - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said on Monday it would deploy soldiers in the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces to help law enforcement agencies, after violent protesting and looting linked to the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma.
The SANDF said in a statement that the duration of the deployment and number of soldiers would depend on the situation on the ground.
