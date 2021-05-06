Skip to main content

AfricaSouth African miner Gold Fields' first-quarter output edges higher

Reuters
1 minute read

South African miner Gold Fields (GFIJ.J) on Thursday posted marginally higher first-quarter output, with production at its South Deep mine down slightly because of the impact of the country's second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Production rose to 541,000 ounces from 537,000 ounces in the same period last year.

"Encouragingly, productivity trends continued to improve across key leading indicators during the quarter," said newly appointed CEO Chris Griffith.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · 7:41 AM UTCAnglo American investors approve spin-off of S. African thermal coal

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) said on Thursday shareholders had approved the spin-off of its South African thermal coal business into a new company, paving the way for its listing in Johannesburg and London next month.

AfricaWeak and tattered, 29 students freed in Nigeria's Kaduna
AfricaSouth Africa's rand steadies ahead of U.S. jobs report
AfricaEnergy group Total starts production at Angolan oil project

French energy group Total (TOTF.PA) has started production at its Angolan Zinia Phase 2 project, which has estimated resources of 65 million barrels of oil, it said on Thursday.

AfricaKenya set to appoint first female chief justice at sensitive moment