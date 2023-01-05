South African rand edges lower ahead of PMI reading















JOHANNESBURG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Thursday as investors await a monthly purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey by S&P Global for clues on the health of the economy.

The rand was at 16.9025 against the dollar, 0.13% weaker than its previous close, as of 0642 GMT.

The S&P Global South Africa PMI survey for December is due at 0715 GMT.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against six rivals, was up 0.03% at 104.24.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 1.5 basis point to 10.025%.

