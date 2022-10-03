South African rand firms ahead of local PMI, vehicle sales data















Oct 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed in early trade on Monday, ahead of a local purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey and new vehicle sales data that could give some clues on the health of the economy.

At 0639 GMT, the rand traded at 18.0375 against the dollar, 0.21% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index , which measures the currency against six rivals, was last down 0.17% at 112.05. read more

The Absa PMI survey on South African factory activity and data on September vehicle sales (ZAVEHY=ECI) by the auto association are expected later in the day.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond rose in early deals, with the yield down 2.5 basis points to 10.865%.

