South African rand firms in early trade

JOHANNESBURG, March 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed early on Tuesday, inching back toward a five-month peak hit last week after a central bank rate hike, even as investors awaited the start of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey.

At 0654 GMT, the rand was trading at 14.6623 to the dollar, 0.46% stronger than its close in New York the previous day.

The rand had been charting a different course than other riskier currencies on strong commodity prices which have soared due to supply concerns owing to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The rand peaked on Thursday when the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) raised its main lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, and predicted a local stronger economic growth due to firm commodity prices.

But commodity prices could come down if a resolution to the Ukraine-Russia crisis comes soon, and that could weaken the rand, analysts have said.

Government bonds fell, and the yield on the instrument due in 2030 was up 5 basis points to 9.660%.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; editing by Jason Neely

