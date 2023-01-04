South African rand gains ahead of Fed minutes















JOHANNESBURG, Jan 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened in early trade on Wednesday, ahead of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's December policy meeting that could give clues on its interest rate tightening path.

At 0602 GMT, the rand traded at 16.9500 against the dollar, 0.37% stronger than its previous close.

Minutes from the Fed's December meeting are due to be released later in the day.

Local investors will be looking at S&P Global South Africa PMI survey for December due on Thursday on how the economy fared in the last month.

However, with no other major domestic economic events scheduled this week, the risk-sensitive rand is set to take cues from global drivers.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was unchanged in early deals, with the yield at 10.045%.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya











