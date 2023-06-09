South African rand little changed after strong week of gains

South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture
South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Illustration

JOHANNESBURG, June 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was little changed early on Friday, remaining below 19 to the dollar after a strong week of gains boosted by encouraging economic data at home.

At 0650 GMT, the rand traded at 18.8550 to the dollar, around 0.1% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar was slightly stronger against a basket of global currencies.

The rand has gained more than 3% against the dollar this week, recovering steep losses from the previous month.

South Africa is in the midst of its worst-ever power crisis, which has crippled the economy and helped push the rand to a new all-time low of almost 20 to the dollar last week.

But several economic data points have aided its recovery. South Africa's first-quarter economic growth on Tuesday showed the country had narrowly avoided a recession, and central bank data on Thursday showed the current account deficit had narrowed.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond was marginally stronger in early deals, with the yield down 1 basis point to 10.820%.

Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Nellie Peyton and Alexander Winning

