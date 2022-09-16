South African rand slides as dollar steadies ahead of Fed; stocks fall

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Workers wearing protective masks are seen at the reception with an electronic board displaying major indices at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange building in Sandton, South Africa, November 5, 2020. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Sept 16 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand slid in early trade on Friday, as the U.S. dollar hovered near its recent peaks on expectations that the Federal Reserve would need to hike rates more to tame inflation.

At 0701 GMT, the rand traded at 17.6100 against the dollar, 0.13% weaker than its previous close.

"The more immediate, short-term outlook... continues to favour the dollar, which will likely remain supported heading into next week's Fed policy meeting," economists at ETM Analytics said in a research note.

In the stock market, the Top-40 (.JTOPI) and the broader all-share (.JALSH) indexes dropped more than 1% in early trade.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond fell in early deals, with the yield up 7 basis points to 10.365%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Johannesburg; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.