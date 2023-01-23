South African rand slides as state utility extends power cuts















JOHANNESBURG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened early on Monday, as power utility Eskom extended scheduled electricity cuts, which are a major brake on economic growth and source of investor concern.

At 0700 GMT, the rand traded at 17.1500 against the dollar, 0.16% weaker than its previous close.

Eskom said in a statement it would implement "Stage 3" and "Stage 4" power cuts until Tuesday.

This week, investors will focus on an interest rate decision (ZAREPO=ECI) by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB).

Eleven of the 20 economists polled by Reuters predicted the South African Reserve Bank would raise rates by 50 basis points to 7.50% at its upcoming rate-setting announcement on Jan. 26.

Most economists saw no further rate hikes after this week, forecasting the end of a tightening cycle that began in November 2021.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was almost unchanged in early deals, with the yield at 9.780%.

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Toby Chopra











