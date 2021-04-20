Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
AfricaSouth African rand steady as dollar fades further

South Africa's rand was steady on Tuesday as the dollar remained on the back foot on global markets.

At 0747 GMT, the rand traded at 14.2200 versus the dollar, less than 0.1% stronger than its previous close. The dollar index (.DXY) eased 0.2%.

In recent weeks the rand has tended to take its cue from global drivers including the fortunes of the dollar, which has been losing traction as retreating Treasury yields dented its allure. read more

Data showing a 2.0% month-on-month increase in the South African Reserve Bank's leading indicator - which gauges the outlook for Africa's most industrialised economy - did little to influence trading on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, investors will look to the consumer price index (ZACPIY=ECI) for clues about inflationary pressures.

Inflation has been weak since the government imposed a strict coronavirus lockdown more than a year ago, dipping below the central bank's 3%-6% target range in February.

On the stock market, the Top-40 (.JTOPI) index was down 0.13% early on Tuesday. Government bonds also dipped, as the yield on the benchmark 2030 instrument rose 4.5 basis points to 9.13%.

South African firefighters contained a wildfire along Cape Town's Table Mountain on Monday more than 24 hours after it began, damaging historical sites and forcing people to evacuate their homes and schools to close.

South African mobile operator Cell C reported a wider annual net loss on Tuesday, mainly due to an impairment and once-off expenses in the first half of the year.

France was aware that a genocide was being prepared in Rwanda ahead of the 1994 killings and the French government bore a significant responsibility for enabling it, the Rwandan government said in a report published on Monday.