South African rand strengthens amid thin trading















JOHANNESBURG, Dec 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened in early trade against the dollar on Wednesday amid thin trading in a holiday-curtailed week.

At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at 17.1600 against the dollar, 0.54% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index , which measures the currency against six rivals, was flat at 104.21.

Local investors will be looking at November trade balance (ZATBAL=ECI) figures due later at 1200 GMT for clues on the health of the South African economy.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 8 basis points to 10.250%.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya











