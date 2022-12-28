South African rand strengthens amid thin trading
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened in early trade against the dollar on Wednesday amid thin trading in a holiday-curtailed week.
At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at 17.1600 against the dollar, 0.54% stronger than its previous close.
The dollar index , which measures the currency against six rivals, was flat at 104.21.
Local investors will be looking at November trade balance (ZATBAL=ECI) figures due later at 1200 GMT for clues on the health of the South African economy.
The government's benchmark 2030 bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 8 basis points to 10.250%.
