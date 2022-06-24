South African rand strengthens, eyes still on the Fed
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
June 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar early on Friday, as investors continue to assess the path for Federal Reserve policy and whether aggressive rate hikes would trigger a recession.
At 0709 GMT, the rand traded at 15.9175 against the dollar, 0.28% firmer than its previous close.
The dollar index , which measures the greenback against six rivals, dropped 0.12% to 104.28. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Thursday that she supports 50 basis point hikes for "the next few" meetings after July's. Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in his second day of Congressional testimony, stressed the central bank's "unconditional" commitment to taming inflation, even amid risks to growth. read more
On the stock market, the Top-40 (.JTOPI) index and the broader all-share (.JALSH) index rose around 0.2% in early trade.
The government's benchmark 2030 bond was stable at 10.125%.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.