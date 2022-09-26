South African rand weakens in early trade; stocks slide

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

South African bank notes featuring images of former South African President Nelson Mandela (R) are displayed next to the American dollar notes in this photo illustration in Johannesburg, File. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Monday, as the safe-haven U.S. dollar continued to soar against a basket of major peers.

At 0732 GMT, the rand traded at 17.9925 against the dollar, 0.14% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index was up 0.035% at 113.180.

"The dollar remains king and despite its stretched overvaluation, there is nothing to suggest a correction is imminent," economists at ETM Analytics said in a note.

On the stock market, the Top-40 (.JTOPI) and the broader all-share (.JALSH) indexes were down around 0.5% in early trade.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 11 basis points to 10.860%.

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Savio D'Souza

