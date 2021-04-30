A street money changer counts South African Rands in Harare, Zimbabwe, file. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

South Africa's rand weakened on Friday as weaker-than-expected Chinese factory indicators and firmer economic growth in the United States put demand for riskier currencies under pressure.

At 0800 GMT, the rand was 0.47% weaker at 14.3750 per dollar, adding to the previous session's losses ahead of trade and monthly budget data later in the day.

This week has seen volatile trade, but in a narrow range, with the rand failing to hold below the 14.20 technical resistance mark despite bull-plays inspired by the high yield on offer in the face of loose Fed policy.

But the rand has lost momentum as investors were worried about local economic growth and the duration of expansionary fiscal and monetary policies in developed economies that have so far supported flows into the rand and a health trade surplus.

China's manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell slightly in April as supply bottlenecks and rising costs weighed on production. read more

Strong U.S. economic growth in the first quarter, with gross domestic product increasing at a 6.4%, took some of the steam out of the rand's rally, with traders warning that South Africa's own economic struggles may weigh on rand strength.

Local trade and budget data are due at 1200 GMT.

"The trade balance stats will be of particular interest today, as it is SA's trade surplus that has proven to be a significant buttress for the ZAR in recent months," said economists at ETM Analytics in a note.

"Should the surplus narrow by more than expected today, some investors may reassess their near-term outlook for the ZAR."

Bonds were also weaker in early deals, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 government issue up 3 basis points to 9.295%.

