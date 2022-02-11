South African rand weaker as Fed rate-hike bets boost dollar

South African bank notes featuring images of former South African President Nelson Mandela (R) are displayed next to the American dollar notes in this photo illustration in Johannesburg, file. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand fell on Friday, as hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official unleashed more bets for interest rate hikes and lifted the dollar.

A closely watched speech by President Cyril Ramaphosa late on Thursday that analysts interpreted as pro-business did little to support the rand in early trade.

At 0605 GMT, the rand was at 15.2400 against the dollar, 0.4% weaker than its closing level on Thursday. The dollar (.DXY) was up 0.4% against a basket of currencies.

Data showed U.S. consumer prices increased 7.5% year-on-year in January, higher than the forecasts for a 7.3% rise. The St. Louis Fed President later said he would like to see 100 basis points of hikes by July. read more

Ramaphosa used his State of the Nation Address to reaffirm pledges for fundamental reform, extend a social grant put in place to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and promise a new intensity to the fight against corruption. read more

The government's benchmark 2030 bond dropped in early deals, with the yield rising 4.5 basis points to 9.215%.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

