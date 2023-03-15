South African retail sales fall 0.8% year on year in January















JOHANNESBURG, March 15 (Reuters) - South African retail sales fell 0.8% year on year in January after falling by a revised 0.5% in December, Statistics South Africa figures showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales increased 1.5%.

Sales in the three months to the end of January were down 0.2% compared with the same period last year, the statistics agency said.

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Alexander Winning











