South African retailer Pepkor first quarter sales up 6.5%















JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Pepkor Holdings (PPHJ.J), owner of South African clothing brands PEP and Ackermans, reported a 6.5% rise in first quarter revenue on Monday, as cash-strapped shoppers fuelled demand at its expanding chains of discount stores.

Pepkor, majority-owned by Steinhoff International Holdings (SNHJ.J), said group revenue for the quarter ended Dec.31 rose to 24.3 billion rand ($1.41 billion)

($1 = 17.2760 rand)

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Promit Mukherjee











